Gov Adeleke urged to recruit more teachers

The Osun State Muslim Community has appealed to the state governor, Senator Nurudeen Adeleke, to recruit more teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The association also urged the governor to end communal clashes among some towns in the state.

The president of OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, made the appeal in Osogbo during the new Hijrah 1447 AH commemoration by Muslims in the state.

Olawuyi said that OSMC has observed the acute shortage of teachers in all educational institutions in the state, especially at primary and secondary levels, and appealed for urgent recruitment and posting of teachers to schools across the state.

He called on Governor Adeleke to take necessary steps to resolve the local government leadership crisis so that the local government council would be functional and ensure service delivery to the people.

Olawuyi also charged the governor to ensure a permanent solution to the communal clash between the people of Ifon and Ilobu towns as well as Erin-Osun town.

Speaking on the essence of the celebration, Olawuyi said, “Hijrah teaches us to migrate from bad to good, and to remember that Almighty Allah, our creator and sustainer, cannot be fooled. He will reward everyone of us for our deeds.

A prominent lawyer in the state, Barrister Qazeem Odedeji, in his lecture on the theme ‘Shari’a and the Nigerian secular legal framework: Conflict or coexistence in the South’, said the Nigerian constitution recognises sharia as an integral part of the Nigerian legal system.

Dignitaries, at the event held at Fakunle Unity School, include the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye; the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal; Dr Kamal Adekilekun, the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Shiek Musa Animasahun; the Chairman of Hijrah Planning Committee and Vice President of OSMC, Alhaji Abdul Lateef Adeyanju, amongst others.