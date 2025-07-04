Anioma people hail Tinubu, APC’s support for state creation request

The people of Anioma in Delta State have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the proposed creation of Anioma State, saying the priority given to their request has been encouraging and could help properly balance the federation, which is currently skewed against the Igbo.

Recall that the Anioma people of Delta State, comprising the nine predominantly Igbo-speaking local government areas — Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Ika North East, Ika South, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani — have been advocating for the creation of the new state and have expressed gratitude to the government for its support.

It should also be recalled that the quest for Anioma State began in the 1950s under the leadership of Ojiba Ahaba Dennis Osadebe of blessed memory, supported by the late Idisi Dafe of Obiaruku; the king of Idumuje Ugboko at the time, Obi Nwoko; the late Sir George Orewa; and the late Chief Humphrey Iwerebon, aka Mkpitime, both from Ika.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the Anioma State creation campaign, Chief Prince Osita Tonnie Oganah, made this commendation in a signed statement, expressing appreciation to President Tinubu and the APC for giving the Anioma people an opportunity to have a state of their own, as the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution continues its consultations across the country this Friday, July 4, 2025.

“The priority given to the Anioma State creation request has been encouraging and should help in properly balancing the federation, which is currently skewed against the Igbo.

“Asaba, the capital of Delta State, was the first capital of Nigeria and a theatre of genocide during the civil war, which ended in 1970. If created, the state would be viable, as it has abundant oil, gas, and mineral resources.

“It already has a modern and functional State House, Secretariat, commissioners’ quarters, etc. No new and expensive capital projects would need to be undertaken. Warri, another city in Delta State, also boasts of quality infrastructure,” the statement read.

The group also commended the two senators from Delta State, Joel Onowakpo and Ede Dafinone, for supporting the Anioma State creation request.

Oganah described the current Anioma Senator from Delta North, Ned Nwoko, as the champion and arrowhead of the struggle, supported by traditional rulers, youths, artisans, market women, and the thriving business, political, and academic elite.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE