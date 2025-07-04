Constitution review: Sanwo-Olu charges Senate Committee on equity, justice

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution and participants at the South West Public Hearing to be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, equity, and justice when making inputs into the constitution amendment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while speaking at the South West public hearing on the review of the constitution held in Ikeja, Lagos. He noted that the challenges facing the nation were significant and wide-ranging, hence the need for the body to “listen to everyone—men and women, young and old, from all corners of our communities,” to ensure their hopes, worries, and dreams “shape the amendments that come out of this process.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, listed the challenges to include the pursuit of genuine federalism and the devolution of powers; empowering and enhancing local governments; establishing new states to bring governance closer to the people; and reforming the nation’s electoral and judicial systems.

According to him, other challenges include boosting the involvement of women and youth in the country’s political landscape and ensuring the security and welfare of citizens—including the crucial discussion around state policing. He insisted that these issues go beyond constitutional concerns but strike at the heart of what it means to be Nigerian and “reflect our shared aspiration for a fairer, more equitable, and thriving nation.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the parley as not just another chapter in the nation’s constitutional history, but a special and invaluable opportunity for the people of Lagos and the entire South West region to have a direct and meaningful say in shaping Nigeria’s highest law. He added: “The constitution is the foundation of our democracy, outlining our rights, responsibilities, and the very framework of our governance.”

The governor commended the Senate Committee for its dedication to a transparent and inclusive review process, urging all stakeholders and citizens at the parley to participate constructively and let the spirit of unity and patriotism guide their discussions.

He assured that the Government of Lagos State is fully committed to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, and would continue to support all initiatives aimed at strengthening the constitutional framework and deepening the roots of the nation’s democracy.

“On this note, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I hereby declare open the South West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“May our deliberations be fruitful, and may the outcome of this process move Nigeria closer to the nation of our dreams,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, said the Senate had received hundreds of memoranda addressing key issues that had not yet been resolved by previous amendments, mainly due to the lack of national consensus and the evolving dynamics of modern governance.

Senator Jibrin, who was represented by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said several key issues needed to be addressed.

“They include electoral reforms and adjudication; judicial reforms focused on case management and administration; enhancements to local government administration; the involvement of traditional institutions in contemporary governance; promoting human rights; ensuring gender equity and inclusion in governance; the devolution and distribution of powers; the structure of our federation; and concerns related to security and policing,” he said.

Jibrin said it was critical for the committee to listen to everyone as the Senate embarked on the process of reviewing the constitution, noting that the committee’s mandate was to foster a broad national consensus, rather than echo the voices of a powerful minority dominating media platforms.

“As we embark on this critical process of reviewing our constitution, it is crucial that we listen to everyone—men and women, young and old, from all corners of our communities. Their hopes, worries, and dreams should shape the amendments that come out of this process.

“This context guided the committee as it sought memoranda and proposals from Nigerians on potential constitutional changes aimed at enhancing good governance and promoting the welfare of all individuals, rooted in the principles of freedom, equality, and justice.

I am pleased to report that the Committee is delighted with your response,” Senator Jibrin said.

Speaking at the public hearing, Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in the South West—Hon. Oladiji Olumide Adesanmi (Ondo), Hon. Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye (Ekiti), Hon. Oludaisi Olusegun Elemide (Ogun), and Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun (Osun)—commended the efforts of the committee in addressing constitutional amendment requests, saying the gathering demonstrated a commitment to deliver a Nigeria that works for all.

They also pledged their resolve to diligently work on the amended constitution and pass the proposed bills into law once they are sent to the state Assemblies.

Ekiti State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Aribasoye, in his remarks, expressed belief in the ongoing constitution amendment process, saying that it was long overdue. He cited issues such as legislative autonomy, state policing, and the role of traditional rulers in governance as matters that must be addressed.

“We in Ekiti State believe in the constitution amendment—it is long overdue.

“The issues of legislative autonomy, state police, and traditional rulers’ involvement, among others—we are in support and will pass them once sent to us.

“We will do our best on whatever the outcome of today’s gathering is. We will support the committee,” he said.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his remarks, said the gathering aimed at advancing the progress of Yoruba land. He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in ensuring the amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

He described the development as a clarion call and assured the committee of continued support to ensure the success of its efforts.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, in his submission, commended the government for seeking the input of traditional rulers in the exercise.

The royal father also advocated for a constitutional role for traditional rulers, expressing the readiness of the traditional institution to assist the government.

Commenting on some of the requests before the committee, Senator Bamidele listed the creation of Ijebu State out of the present Ogun State; Coaster State out of Ondo State; Ibadan State out of Oyo State; New Oyo State out of Oyo State; and Igbomina State out of parts of Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti States. He also mentioned a request for boundary adjustment of Isheri-Olofin between Lagos and Ogun States.

Former Ogun State Governor and committee member, Senator Gbenga Daniel, in his submission, said the request for the creation of Ijebu State out of the present Ogun State was to correct a century-old injustice. He assured that the proposed new state has all it takes to survive and remain viable.

