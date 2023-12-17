Ghana’s premier chartered university, Valley View University, conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, during the weekend. The recognition was bestowed in acknowledgment of his exceptional leadership style and commitment to good governance.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, shared this information in a statement released in Osogbo. The university authorities reportedly referred to Governor Adeleke as “a model in Africa’s search for good governance.”

According to Rasheed, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof William Koomsion, praised the Governor’s achievements as a businessman, former Senator, and ethical leader since assuming the governorship of Osun state, Nigeria.

“The Vice-Chancellor lauded the Governor’s multi-million naira education scholarship as a Senator, his sterling records on workers’ welfare as a Governor, his performance on infrastructure upgrades, and his commitment to due process, rule of law, and fear of God.”

Valley View University, a Seventh Day Adventist institution, also invited Governor Adeleke as a convocation guest speaker under the theme: “Imparting Excellence, Integrity, and Service: Nurturing Ethical Leaders in a Changing World.” During his address, the Governor urged leaders to sustain good governance for the preservation of democracy in Africa.

Governor Adeleke, upon accepting the honorary doctorate degree, expressed gratitude and considered it a testimony to his administration’s commitment to elevating Osun to new heights.

“Our administration was only doing what we are elected to do – selfless pro-people service. Little did we know we are being monitored even outside Nigeria. I did not know our modest effort had so much impact beyond our imagination. This is a challenge to do more,” remarked the Governor in his acceptance speech.

In his convocation speech as a guest speaker, Governor Adeleke raised concerns about the erosion of democratic culture due to leaders’ lack of commitment to good governance. He emphasized the importance of leaders balancing excellence and integrity in public service, advocating for adherence to the rule of law and ethical conduct.

Governor Adeleke concluded his address with his four rules of engagement as a Governor: adherence to the rule of law, zero tolerance for corruption, commitment to good governance, and a fear of God in public leadership. The audience, including students and top dignitaries, responded with a standing ovation.

The Governor was accompanied to the event by the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, the publisher of Ovation magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu, and other top officials of the Osun state government.