By ’Wale Olapade

There is a sigh of relief for the people of Osun State as the Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration has promised to scale up of tourism in the state.

Governor Adeleke said that his administration, in its first 100 days, had redirected the government’s efforts towards meeting the needs of the people.

Adeleke said that he will also focus on tourism and entrainment, and application of telemedicine to expand healthcare access for artisans, among others.

Knowing that for tourism to contribute to the economic growth of a state, there is need for a deliberate effort to invest and develop infrastructure key to activate easy access to tourism sites and as such the governor, however said he had embarked on the rehabilitation and construction of roads across the state.

“To that end, Osun people should expect more robust delivery of services as well as new initiatives,” he said.

However, Osun State ranks high in the list of tourist attractions in Nigeria, priding itself with different annual festivals with Osun Osogbo carnival being the mother of all the festival in the state with attendees from within and outside Nigeria and a huge record of diaspora Osun devotees as loyal returnees.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE