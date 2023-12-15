The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday pledged to ensure speedy delivery of road projects in the state.

The governor who made the pledge during the inspection of the ongoing dualisation of the old garage-Okefia road in Osogbo, the state capital after his working vacation abroad, maintained that he would ensure the road is of top quality.

He, however, commended journalists in the state for upholding the ethics of journalism saying, “You are my important partners for the development of our dear state and I want to thank you for coming. I called you here for two reasons:

“First is to announce my resumption of duty after my working vacation abroad. I thank the media for its fairness in reporting stories and rejection of fake news. You have to uphold the ethics of journalism.

“The second is to express my heartfelt gratitude to the media for the support you have given me over the last year.

“Even when I was in Thailand, people were coming to me to say ‘well done’ and it’s because of the good job the media in Osun is doing.

“I am asking for further partnership and collaboration as our government is committed to ensuring that we create a friendly environment for you to work. We are working on easing the challenges you face in the course of discharging your duties.

“Osun is moving to a new height and we are all part of the success story.”

In response, the Chairman of the Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu welcomed Governor Adeleke back to the state and commended the Governor for appreciating the effort of journalists in the state.

“I want to welcome you back to the state sir, we are very happy to see you again.

“As our patron, Mr Governor we are proud of you and we just want to appreciate you. We thank you for praising us and appreciating what we do in Osun,” Ajadosu noted.

