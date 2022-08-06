Gunmen set ablaze police station, kill four officers in Imo

Tension as gunmen attacked and killed four police officers on duty at the newly constructed police station in Agwa community, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The attackers also set ablaze the police station and destroyed the operational vehicles belonging to Agwa Divisional Police Station.

A source from the community told our correspondent that police men and women numbering four who were on duty were killed during the attack.

The source said that the gunmen stormed the place around 12 pm last night with one Tipper vehicle, and two Sienna vehicles and launched an attack on our community police station shooting sporadically.

As a result according to the source, 2 police women were burnt to death alongside two other policemen on duty.

The gunmen equally went to the house of one okada rider known as Ejike in the village and shot him to death while his wife survived gunshot injury.

The source said: “The hoodlums operated for about three hours, as I speak with you now, there is palpable fear and anxiety in my community, people are scared of their lives and many have fled to our neighbouring communities for their safety”

Another source who does not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that one of the slain officers was only two weeks old in the force.

He said, “One of the officers killed is a new recruit. He is not more than two weeks after he became a police officer after the passing out parade”

“This is unbelievable. God should please come to our rescue. The government should please rise up to the occasion. Things are getting out of hand. I don’t know if they want us to run away from our homes. It is now like a war situation. God, please help us”

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the policemen drafted from outside the division had taken over the area and the state commissioner of police, Muhammed Berde, was being expected.

When contacted, by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, CSP Michael Abattam, his phone was not connecting to several calls put across.

