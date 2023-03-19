By: Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who won in all the 16 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by the INEC Returning officer for the polls, Professor Isaac Itodo, the Vice Chancellor, University of Markurdi, Benue state.

The INEC had on Saturday night started announcement of the 2023 governorship election results with only that of three local government areas with the governor clearing the three local government areas of Ekiti, Isin and Offa local government areas.

At the resumed announcement of the election results on Sunday morning, which lasted till evening the APC governor also won in additional 13 local government areas.