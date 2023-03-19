Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 15 suspects over alleged electoral offences during the last Saturday, March 18 House of Assembly elections in different parts of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement said the suspects were arrested on election day.

According to her, some of the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state and some of them are currently with the military.

She said that the offences ranged from ballot snatching, destruction of ballot papers and disruption of peaceful conduct at polling units and other criminal activities.

Odunlami said, “they were arrested in connection with cases of unlawful possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes, attempted murder and serious assault.

“All cases relating to electoral offences will be harmonized and would be dealt with in accordance with the electoral Act after completion of the investigation.

“The Command appreciates the collaboration of sister agencies and that of the law-abiding citizens in the state for the maintenance of law and order throughout the election period.

“The Command is committed to serving the people of the state with a high sense of responsibility, professionalism and universal policing best practices.





