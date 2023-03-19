Ifeoluwa Akinola

The incumbent Governor of Ogun State and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been declared winner of the just concluded gubernatorial elections returning him elected with a total of 276 298 votes.

The Collation Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission in Ogun State, Professor Kayode Adebowale, Returning Officer Ogun State, announced this on Sunday, 19th March 2023.

Adebowale announced that Dapo Abiodun of the APC won with 276298 votes, giving him a 10,000 lead ahead of his PDP competition, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who polled 262383.

More details to come