The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has joined the list of Nigerians on social media and organizations showering gifts on the trending Nigerian lady, Deborah Loveth ‘Debbie,’ and her husband, Abiola Adebisi.

Tribune Online reports that Debbie went viral after revealing on X how she began waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband.

The tweet which generated a lot of controversies, had some berating her for the development, while many others described her as a good wife and have continued to donate money and other items to her and her husband.

Joining the trend of gifts being showered on the couple, NITDA, a government agency that develops and regulates Information Technology in Nigeria, posted via its verified X page late Saturday, offered the couple two laptops and a year of free internet subscription.

According to the body, the love story of the couple is a touching one that deserves to be celebrated. The body added that the gift is to further ensure an increase in the numbers of women in the technology field.

The post read, “Hello @_Debbie_OA, your amazing love story and perseverance is touching, and we would like to gift you two laptops and 1-year internet subscription for you and your husband. This is to ensure that Mummy Zee joins our quest for a #DigitalNigeria and #Tech4Women. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Goodluck!”

