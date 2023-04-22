Kindly let me know how I can remain in good health as I grow older. I am currently in my 60s and still in good health.

Sikemi (by SMS)

Getting older involves changes in all realms of life, from the physical to the mental to the social, emotional, sexual, and more. Some of these changes you may regard as positive and some negative. The challenge is to maximize the good parts of getting older while taking proactive steps to maintain your health and minimize the negative aspects. Knowing what mental and physical changes normally occur with age is the first step toward protecting your health. Health tips include; Select high-fiber foods like whole-grain breads and cereals, beans, unsalted nuts and seeds, deeply colored vegetables (like green beans), and fruits. Avoid fried foods. Choose broiled, grilled, or boiled options instead. Drink vitamin D-fortified low-fat or fat-free milk; milk products; or nondairy soy, almond, rice, or other drinks with added vitamin D and calcium to help keep your bones strong as you age. Drink fluids throughout the day. You may feel less thirsty as you get older, but your body needs fluids to stay healthy and keep you regular. If you have a bladder control problem, check with your doctor about what, how much, and when to drink liquids. Pick physical activities that you enjoy and can do on your own or with a friend or group. Stay connected with family, friends, and your community. Learn what you can do to stay healthy and fit—for yourself and your loved ones.

