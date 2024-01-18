The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal brought forth by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Nafiu Bala, against the victory of Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Recall that the election declaration by INEC had earlier been upheld by both the Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

ADC and its gubernatorial candidate, Nafiu Bala had sought to contest the outcome of the election despite scoring less than 2,000 votes in the election.

However, the apex court requested to know what the party and its candidate wanted to achieve by the appeal.

In understanding the mood of the Court, the Lawyers representing Nafiu Bala and ADC promptly withdrew the appeal, leading to the dismissal of the appeal by the apex court.

Recall that Governor Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), securing a substantial 342,821 votes out of the total cast.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned its judgement in the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Muhammad Jibrin Barde after hearing all the parties.

The judgement on the appeal will be delivered tomorrow, Friday.

