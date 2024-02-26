A young girl from Gombe State, Hajara Ibrahim Dan’azumi, has emerged as the overall best winner at an International Female Quranic Recitation Competition held in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Hajara Ibrahim, from the Abubakar Siddiq Islamiyya Centre in Gombe, is a 200-level botany student at Gombe State University who was selected to represent Nigeria at the international competition.

She emerged as the overall winner among other contestants from 39 countries in the 60 Hizb with Tajwid category at the 18th edition of the Hashemite Jordan International Qur’anic Competition for Females.

During the competition, which was held between February 17 and 22, 2024, Hajara Ibrahim achieved an impressive score of 99.5, securing her position as the overall winner of the 18th edition of the competition organised annually by the Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places of Jordan.

While reacting to the development, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Hajara Ibrahim, her family, and teachers.

The governor praised her hard work and commitment to mastering the Qur’an while expressing confidence that her achievement would serve as an inspiration to countless others in Gombe and beyond.

Inuwa Yahaya expressed excitement upon learning of the outstanding victory of Hajara Ibrahim and stressed the importance of nurturing and supporting the educational pursuits of young people.

He particularly stated that in the realm of religious studies, which, he said, plays a vital role in shaping their character and contributing to the development of society.

According to him, “I am deeply proud of our daughter’s exceptional achievement on the global stage. Hajara’s triumph exemplifies the vibrant academic heritage of Gombe State.”

The governor added that “her victory brings pride not just to us in Gombe but to Nigeria as a whole. I am convinced that this feat will inspire numerous others, particularly our young girls.”

He added that “our commitment to promoting the educational journey of young individuals, particularly in the realm of religious studies, remains unwavering.”

Inuwa Yahaya added that “we recognise its pivotal role in moulding character and fostering societal advancement. Gombe is known for excellence, and we shall continue to identify with those who promote the good image of Gombe to the world. Hajara is one of such people, and we are proud to celebrate her.”

As Hajara Ibrahim returns to Nigeria in the days to come, Inuwa Yahaya looks forward to receiving her in his office, saying her presence will serve as both a motivation for sustained efforts and an encouragement for others to follow in her footsteps in striving for excellence in their various endeavours.

The Governor then emphasised the importance of recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements in the state, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General( Press Affairs), Government House.

