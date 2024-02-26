Out of the 18,098 admission seekers who registered for the 2023–2024 post-UTME test at the University of Ilorin, 16,920 presented themselves for the exercise that was held between February 19, 2024, and Friday, February 23, 2024.

In a statement contained in the weekly bulletin of the institution, the screening exercise, which was entirely computer-based, was held on the university campus between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

Speaking on the exercise, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Abayomi Olubunmi Omotesho, said that there were no recorded incidents of examination malpractice or impersonation.

Professor Omotesho commended all the candidates for abiding by the examination rules throughout the exercise.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor explained that the test was officially completed last Thursday, adding that Friday, February 23, 2024, was used for mop-up to accommodate candidates who were unavoidably unable to sit the test within the previously scheduled dates.

When asked about the prompt daily release of results to candidates, Professor Omotesho attributed it to the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, to ensure that the university continues to conform with global best practices.

When candidates could start checking their admission status, Professor Omotesho assured them that the university would begin posting information on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) once the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) opened CAPS for the process.

He emphasised that any admission conducted outside CAPS remains illegal.

Professor Omotesho warned candidates to beware of scammers and advised them to only use the university’s official platforms for information and communication.

Also speaking, the Director of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre, University of Ilorin, Professor Kamilu Rauf, expressed his satisfaction with the fact that no technical issue was recorded throughout the examination period.

Professor Rauf thanked the university management, under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, for the support offered towards the successful conduct of the examination.

The Director, who is a renowned Professor of Mathematics, also commended the management of the university for ensuring strict compliance with examination guidelines at the CBT Centre by staff and students of the university.

He added that the Centre is also ready to conduct examinations for students of the School of Preliminary Studies from Thursday, February 29, 2024, to Friday, March 1, 2024, while examinations for undergraduate students would begin on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Centre.

Professor Rauf assured that the Centre is also adequately prepared for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations to be conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).