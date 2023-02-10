Gombe State Police Command has neutralized one suspected armed robber while others escaped with gun wounds following an exchange of gunfire during a robbery attempt.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar, the incident occurred on Thursday, 9th 2023, at about 5:00pm.

He narrated that a commercial vehicle coming to Gombe from the Bauchi axis informed Men of Mopol 34 PMF attached to the Wuro Dole checkpoint that, at about 0430hrs, a team of suspected armed robbers blocked Gombe/Bauchi road with stones and robbed them of their valuables.

The PPRO stated that, on getting the report, the Police team mobilized and boarded the same commercial bus back to the scene of the incident to get the armed robbers.

He further explained that, on reaching the point, the robbers suddenly came out and approached the bus intending to attack and rob the occupants of the vehicle, but they took to their heels on sighting the Policemen in the bus.

“The Policemen went after them and succeeded in neutralising one of the suspects while others escaped, most likely with gun/bullet wounds,” he added.

The PPRO said the robbers were fully armed with machetes, sticks, and guns.

He said, “Meanwhile, there was no injury on the side of our personnel or civilians. The suspect’s corpse was taken to State Specialist Hospital, Gombe Morgue. The case is under investigation.”