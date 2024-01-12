Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that in its 2023 operations, it recouped the sum of N244,213, 634 from various causes.

The disclosure was made by the Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Bello Muazu during a press briefing on the activities of the Command for the year 2023.

According to him, “In different cases and investigations, the Command was able to recover the sum of N199, 884,934. Another sector received a total of 201 complains, out of which 157 were completed and N44, 228, 700 were recovered.”

He added that, “In total, if you sum up the above amounts, the NSCDC was able to recover the sum of N244, 213, 634 from various complainants in the previous years 2023”.

The Commandant assured that the Command had not collected a Kobo neither from complainants nor from the defendants in the process, maintaining that, “Civil Defence has Zero tolerance for corruption.”

“I assure you, if you know anyone found wanting, if he is identified, I swear by God Almighty, his appointment shall immediately be terminated. I do not collect bribe, and I shall not tolerate anyone under me to collect”.

He added that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) desk office of the NSCDC played a pivotal role in handling 201 cases, concluding 157 and keeping 44 ongoing.

The Commandant also said that in the year under review, Gombe NSCDC received 4,558 cases, out of which 3,011 were completed, 438 people prosecuted and 317 convicted by the courts of law.

He also said that other successes recorded by the Command in the preceding year included closure and demolition of gala houses, successful harvest season without clashes between farmers and harders which hitherto resulted into loss of lives and properties.

He however assured to sustain the success in the ongoing 2024 dry season farming.

For over 20 years, Gombe state has never witnessed (a more) peaceful harvest season than in 2023 and that is because of the agro rangers. We have ensured the confidence of the farmers and that of the herders and we will continue in these efforts to ensure smooth and trouble-free dry season farming,” he said.

According to him , the Corps has equally succeeded in curbing illegal mining and diesel refining sites in the state, assuring that the command will remain steadfast in ensuring law and order across the state.

The Commandant maintained that in the year 2023, NSCDC was equally able to clamp down on some youths that intended to contract same sex marriage in the state, explaining that the state government has inaugurated a multi-stakeholder committee to address the issue.

He also vowed not to compromise any unlawful act within his jurisdiction and urged people to desist from seeking bell for criminals and called on the general public to give the NSCDC the necessary information and cooperation for peace-building in the state and Nigeria at large.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE