Governors of Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Zamfara and Ebonyi on Friday arrived the Supreme Court complex for judgment billed to be delivered in their respective legal battles.

They are Abba Kabir Yusuf for Kano, Bala Mohammed for Bauchi, Caleb Mutfaang for Plateau and Dauda Lawal for Zamfara and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi.

Former Plateau governor and senator, Simon Lalong was also spotted in the court room for the make or mar verdict.

As expected, the governors arrived the court room with a retinue of followers who were however turned back immediately after escorting their principals into the court room.

At the time of this report, the court room is filled by lawyers, Journalists and accredited political party leaders.

Meanwhile, the Justices are being awaited into the court room for the judgment delivery.

