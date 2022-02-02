Gombe govt, police condemn vandalisation, burning of APC stand, PDP secretariat, Atiku campaign office

Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babatunde Babaita, has condemned the attack on the offices of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State on Tuesday.

A press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mary Obed Malum, said: “The Commissioner of Police is miffed over the unfortunate incident where some unidentified miscreants at about 11:30 pm on 31st January, 2022 and early morning of 1st February 2022 burnt down APC stand at Shongo Idrisa along Airport Road, PDP secretariat opposite Bauchi Park and Atiku for President 2023 North East Business Community along Bauchi Road.”

The release further contained that “the command is using this medium to warn any person or group of persons to know that it is not yet time for political campaigns anyone found under any guise will be dealt with within the ambit of the law.”

In the same vein, Gombe State government has condemned the activities of some political who set ablaze an APC office and PDP secretariat.

According to a press release by the Commissioner of Information, Julius Ishaya Lepes, “This show of desperation is the trademark of some people who lost control of the state treasury and are bent on returning, and so have resorted to unleashing violence on the peaceful polity of the State which is the envy of other states.”

According to him: “We will bring all the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We wish to commend the security agents in the state for promptly bringing the situation under control. We will continue to give all security operatives in the state the needed support to deal decisively with everyone that will bring about the breaking of peace in the state.”