Gombe governor, other northern governors meet with traditional rulers in Abuja

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, attended the joint meeting of the Northern States governors forum and the Northern States traditional rulers held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, had in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III who led a retinue of traditional rulers, including the Shehu of Borno, Emirs of Kano, Zazzau, Fika, Lafiya, Anka and Gumi as well as the Attah Igala, Ochi Doma, Aku Uka of Wukari among others.

The leaders discussed security issues, women development, agriculture, trade and investment, and the role of traditional rulers in engendering peace and security in the northern region.

During the meeting, there were presentations by development partners, including Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) and Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) both funded by the World Bank.

The governors also received updates on the Northern Nigeria Renewable Energy Project (NNREP), Nigeria Livestock Transformation Plan ( NLTP), Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project ( L- PRES), and Kaduna Textile Limited ( KTL) among others.

Governors of Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Borno, Niger, Taraba, and Deputy Governors of Adamawa, Benue, Nasarawa, and Jigawa States attended the meeting as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.