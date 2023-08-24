The Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON has felicitated with His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the occasion of his 67th birthday today.

Governor Inuwa described Sultan as a beacon of peace and unity, whose role as the spiritual guide for Muslims across Nigeria has fostered unparalleled harmony within the Muslim Ummah and beyond, transcending boundaries to touch the lives of many.

He noted that the Sultan’s dedication to nurturing peace and harmony remains instrumental in guiding the nation and its leaders towards effective governance and prosperity.

“As the guardian of our heritage and traditions, His Eminence has tirelessly championed the course of unity and tolerance. His efforts have nurtured cooperation, religious harmony, and peaceful coexistence, reinforcing the foundations of our society”.

The Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman urged the NSCIA President General to continue to use his exalted throne and immense influence to promote peace, unity and positive development, not only within the Caliphate, but across the nation and beyond.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant Nigeria’s Islamic leader many more years of good health to continue his remarkable services to the ummah, the nation and humanity as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

