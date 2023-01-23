Gombe Gov donates N25m for expansion of CAN’s facilities

“Equally, with regards to your request for intervention on water supply, at the CAN centre; as you are aware, we are working on…

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has changed eligible voters in the state not to be hesitant towards collecting their PVCs to guarantee their rights to vote for credible leaders who have the interest of the nation at heart.

The Governor was speaking when the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe state chapter, Rev. Fr. Joseph Alphonsus Shinga led the Christian community on a New Year homage to the Governor at the Government House, Gombe.

Inuwa Yahaya also used the occasion to appeal to the citizens of the State to exercise their rights to vote for candidates of their choice without any intimidation.

He however thanked the Christian community in the State for their cooperation towards the maintenance and enhancement of peace and tranquility, especially when compared to the security challenges being experienced by contiguous states within the North-East subregion and beyond.

He observed that it is owing to the prevailing peace and tranquility that his administration is able to perform well in ensuring social, economic and infrastructural development, and therefore enjoined the citizens of the State to jealously guard against anything that will disturb the peace.

According to him, “The love we share is what is keeping us together and we shall continue to jealously guard it”.

Inuwa Yahaya explained that during the Christmas celebrations, his administration disbursed over N90 million to support the Christian community in the state to mark the festival with ease in view of the current economic situation in the country.

While speaking on CAN’s request for further development of its Guest House at the CAN Centre, the Governor said that in addition to the N25 million earlier donated by his administration for the construction of the said facility, he is yet again delivering to the association the sum of N15 million for fencing, interlocking and other works there.

He also announced a gift of N10 million for the Christians as new year gift- with N5 million each for the women and men wings.





He said that “Equally, with regards to your request for intervention on water supply, at the CAN centre; as you are aware, we are working on expanding the Gombe regional water scheme and I believe you must have seen recently that the Minister of Water Resources came around to join us to flag off the project which the government is spending over N11.68 billion to supply water to the under- served communities, especially the neighbourhood around Tunfure up to the International conference centre and the surrounding suburbs of Gombe”.

The Governor explained that the expansion of the Gombe regional water scheme is expected to reach many communities surrounding Gombe; among them the soon-to-be-commissioned Gombe Mega Motor Park and the CAN centre which is equally a request by the association to the Governor.