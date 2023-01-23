2023: Atiku will wipe away tears of Nigerians, wife assures

“For 23 years, the same set of people have controlled Lagos, we must fight for ourselves, we must fight for our…

Hajia Titi Abubakar, wife of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that her husband will wipe away their tears if elected in the February 25th presidential election.

Titi Abubakar gave this assurance on Sunday, in Lagos as she addressed a mammoth crowd made up mostly of women party members and supporters, urging them to vote for Atiku in the coming poll as, according to her, her husband had the experience and expertise to deliver the country from years of destruction by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was just as she described the former vice-president as a unifier, who she said had made a covenant with Nigeria to end insecurity in the country as well as restructure the nation, among others.

“For 23 years, the same set of people have controlled Lagos, we must fight for ourselves, we must fight for our children because we have been in bondage for too long. We will take over because enough is enough. On February 25th, vote for Atiku and in March 11th vote for Jandor.

“Atiku has promised to help Nigerians because Nigeria has helped him so much. He has made a covenant with Nigeria. He is a unifier. He will unify Nigeria. Atiku wants to end insecurity in Nigeria, he wants to restructure Nigeria. He wants to educate women and children and all of these depend on you. If you vote for him he will fulfil the promises,” she said.

“Atiku wants to wipe the tears of Nigerians, provide education for our children. He wants to set aside 10 million dollars for micro credit, to empower our youths and women. He wants to rebuild, restore and restructure Nigeria.

“In 1999 when Atiku was Vice President, working with Baba Obasanjo, Atiku brought all the economic teams, Okonjo Iweala, El-Rufai, Nuhu Ribadu, while the ICPC, EFCC were all initiated by Atiku, even the GSM and rail lines. He has done it before, he will do it again. He will rescue Nigeria,” she added.