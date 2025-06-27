Gombe: Four arrested as Police smash armed robbery syndicate

Gombe Police Command has smashed an armed robbery syndicate in Bajoga, headquarters of Funekaye LGA of the State arresting four suspects in the process.

The Command, under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, has therefore recorded yet another breakthrough in its effort to rid the state of criminal elements.

The arrested suspects are: Manu Muhammed alias Bappa Charger of Bajoga, Gombe, Auwalu Muhammed alias Yellow, 30 years of same address, Ubaida Sani, 19 years of Pantami Quarters, Gombe, and Hussaini Muhammed 19 years of Madaki Quarters, Gombe.

At the point of arrest, the exhibits recovered from them included 1 fabricated master key, 3 machetes, 1 knife, 1 haojue UD Motorcycle (stolen item), 3 Android phones (stolen items), and N74,150 Cash.

The PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Buhari, in a statement issued on Friday, stated that “On 26th June 2025, at about 0130hrs, one Muhammed Ahmed, 25 years old of Unguwar Matasa Quarters, Bajoga, was attacked in his residence by a gang of four armed men.”

The PPRO stated, “The suspects mentioned above, criminally conspired and forcefully invaded the victim’s residence while armed with machetes and sticks. They threatened to kill or cause grievous harm to the victim if he failed to cooperate.”

“Under threat and duress, the suspects succeeded in dispossessing the victim of the following items: One Haojue UD motorcycle valued at ₦1,600,000, Three Android phones valued at ₦336,000 and the sum of ₦134,000,” he added.

However, following swift intelligence-led investigation and coordinated operations, all four suspects were tracked down and arrested by operatives of the Bajoga Division led by the Divisional Police Officer.

The PPRO assured that the suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and actionable information.