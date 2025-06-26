Police arrest four undergraduates with guns, charms in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested four undergraduate students for being in possession of firearms, cutlasses, and charms.

Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Ojelabi, on Thursday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the suspects, who all claimed to be students, were apprehended while allegedly in possession of a gun and other incriminating items. Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that the individuals had been terrorising residents of Ijesaland.

The arrest was carried out by the CP’s Surveillance Squad on June 24, 2025, at about 8:30 p.m. along the Osogbo-Ilesa Road. Acting on credible intelligence, the squad, led by its commander, intercepted a Toyota Camry with registration number PRESIDENCY NANS 27ZD — a plate number associated with the National Association of Nigerian Students.

The vehicle was driven by one Adewale Kehinde, 25, with three other occupants identified as Adebayo Ayuba, 22, Olasupo Abeeb, 23, and Adeniyi Mustapha, 21.

“When the vehicle was thoroughly searched, an English Beretta pistol and two empty magazines that were carefully concealed in a box inside the vehicle were recovered, alongside a cutlass and some criminal charms,” the statement read.

The police said investigations confirmed that the suspects were involved in criminal activities, particularly terrorising communities in Ilesa, Osu, and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE