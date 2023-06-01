The highly anticipated Golden Stars Award, an esteemed international accolade recognising exceptional individuals and industry leaders, is set to honour Asiwaju Azeez Oladapo Yusuf (Nino) with three reputable recognitions such as; ‘Golden Man of the year’, ‘Philanthropist of the year’, ‘Grassroot Politician of the year’ which is synced to his outstanding contributions to society. He is a renowned Nigerian politician, lawyer, serial entrepreneur, farmer, and philanthropist who has garnered acclaim for his remarkable achievements in various fields.

The Golden Stars Award has established itself as a prestigious platform, celebrating the remarkable talents and innovative ideas of individuals who have dedicated themselves to making a positive impact on the world. This esteemed recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment and extraordinary accomplishments of revered stars and captains of industries.

Asiwaju Azeez has made significant strides in various fields, leaving an indelible mark through his entrepreneurial ventures. He is the founder and CEO of Big Apple Ltd (Gambia), Prudential Financial Services Ltd (Gambia), Eagle Claw Security Services Ltd, A.A Consortium (Gambia) Ltd, Shaida & Sons International Nigeria Ltd, Ninolowo Foundation, Big Apple Family Farm in Ota, Ogun State.

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavours, Asiwaju Azeez Oladapo Yusuf has also been actively involved in politics, representing the All Progressives Party (APC) party. His role as a Nigerian politician has allowed him to contribute to the betterment of the society, where he advocates for positive change and progress. In anticipation of the Golden Stars Award ceremony, the global community is eagerly awaiting the moment when Asiwaju Azeez Oladapo Yusuf takes the stage to receive this prestigious honour. His remarkable achievements as a politician, lawyer, entrepreneur, farmer and philanthropist have not only transformed lives but have also set a remarkable example for aspiring individuals worldwide.

Through his numerous entrepreneurial ventures, Asiwaju Azeez Oladapo Yusuf has demonstrated ability to create successful businesses while also prioritising social responsibility. Moreover, his involvement in politics has allowed him to actively contribute to the development and progress of his country, advocating change and championing the causes that matter most to the Nigerian people.

However, it is his philanthropic efforts that truly highlight the depth of Asiwaju Azeez Oladapo Yusuf’s character and his commitment to uplifting those in need. Through the Ninolowo Foundation, he has touched the lives of many, providing support, opportunities, and hope to those facing challenges.

In conclusion, the awards is poised to honour Asiwaju Azeez Oladapo Yusuf for his exceptional contributions to the society. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a revered figure in various fields exemplifies the transformative power of dedication, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. As the world prepares to celebrate his accomplishments, it is a testament to the indelible mark he has made on the global stage and the inspiration he provides for generations to come.