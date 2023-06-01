The much anticipated Global ministers classrooom with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome holds today and tomorrow. This Programmme will equip millions of ministers and Christian Leaders across the nations of the world.

According to Mr. Olajide Babasola, Media Manager of the International School of Ministry arm of Loveworld Incorporated, organizers of the historic event, “it is going to be an awesome experience at the Global Ministers Classroom with Pastor Chris,

and to participate actively, invitees are encouraged to follow the instructions on this link www.ismglobalministersclassroom.org/v/ISMGlobalMinistersCell”.

Speaking Further , Mr. Babasola listed some Effective Guidelines in Preparation for the Global Ministers Classroom with Pastor Chris Stating that, “You wouldn’t want to miss out on any part of the program, reason we painstakingly drafted this guide to guide you in the course of the program.”

The Global Ministers Classroom is a 24hour event, and you can can participate while at home via http://www.ismglobalministersclassroom.org

Finally, you are to inform them that they are expected to converge the following day, The grande finale will be on Saturday 2:00pm, GMT+1 with our man of God, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny.

God bless you richly and we wish you a resounding and victorious GMC.