The Southern Kaduna Professionals (SKP) celebrated the successful two-term tenure of Alhaji Abdulmalik Durunguwa, the former Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) representing Kaduna State.

The event, held at Unity Wonderland Hotel Kafanchan, drew attendance from top government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Former Kaduna-South Senator Danjuma Laah commended Durunguwa as a hardworking gentleman who has contributed significantly to the Southern Kaduna community.

Senator Laah praised Durunguwa for fostering understanding, unity, and partnership across the region, impacting and mentoring numerous individuals, including women and youths.

The Acting President of the Southern Kaduna Professionals, Architect Samuel Yakubu, expressed great delight in welcoming Durunguwa, describing him as a unifier and a worthy ambassador.

Yakubu highlighted Durunguwa’s diligent service as the federal commissioner representing Kaduna State at the NPC, completing two terms meritoriously.

Yakubu emphasized that the Southern Kaduna Professionals, as an association of committed personalities, aims to advance community development by focusing on people-centric initiatives.

He stressed their commitment to promoting unity, youth and women empowerment, wealth creation, and activities to boost the local economy.

The event was part of the association’s interventions, with a commitment to sustaining and initiating programs that contribute to the development and harmony of the Southern Kaduna community.

