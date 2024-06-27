Germany and the Netherlands joined several countries in advising their citizens against travelling to Lebanon amid escalating tensions between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which threaten to escalate into a full-scale conflict.

Germany’s Foreign Office updated its travel advisory on Wednesday, urging German nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately.

The advisory was issued shortly after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Beirut.

“The situation in border areas with Israel is highly volatile and could escalate further,” warned the German Foreign Office, highlighting potential threats targeting foreigners and tourist facilities, including hotels.

Similarly, the Netherlands issued a strong warning on Wednesday, advising its citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial flights are operational. The Dutch Foreign Ministry classified Lebanon under a “red” travel warning, advising against travel to the country due to its unsafe and unpredictable conditions.

“It is unsafe in Lebanon, and the situation remains unpredictable,” the Dutch Ministry emphasized.

Earlier this week, Canada also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave “while they can.”

The escalating tensions and military exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel have heightened international concerns, prompting these urgent advisories from Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada. Travelers are advised to monitor developments closely and prioritize their safety in Lebanon.

