George Onekhena, ex-Deputy Commissioner for Insurance at NAICOM, dies in US

Business News
By Joseph Inokotong-Abuja

Former Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration in the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), George Onekhena, is dead.

In a brief statement over his death on Wednesday, the National Insurance Commission said he died on Tuesday night in the United States and that burial arrangement will be announced by the family.

“The board, management and staff of the commission commiserate with the family and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” said NAICOM.

