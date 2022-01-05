Ekiti PDP governorship primary moved from January 28 to January 26

Ahead of the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State,, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the adjustment of timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary.

The adjustment which was announced on Wednesday shows that the state congress to elect the governorship candidate earlier scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022 is now slated to hold on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

According to a statement issued by. Umar M. Bature, the party’s National Organising Secretary, under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect three-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, has been shifted to Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Consequently, the local government congress to elect one national delegate per local government as well as person living with disability, earlier scheduled for January 15 has been shifted to Saturday, January 22, the statement added.

The party advised all governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the PDP in Ekiti state to be guided accordingly.