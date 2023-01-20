APTN inaugurates seven-man board of trustees, applauds Zakari’s interim committee

One of the oldest surviving tourism associations in Nigeria, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (APTN), has inaugurated a seven-man board of trustees in Abuja.

Justice Idi Appolos, who administered the oath office on the new members of the board of trustees on January 18, enjoined the members drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country to stay focused and faithful to the extant laws setting up the oldest private sector tourism association.

Members inaugurated were the president of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung; Alhajikabir Malan, Ganiyu Tarzan Shekoni Balogun, Andrew Ehanire, John likita Best, Frank Meke and Alhaji Abdulmumuni Mapindi.

The chairman of the board of APTN, Alhaji Kabir Malan, who spoke on behalf of members after the inauguration, promised that the board would ensure a new direction for the association, praising the efforts of the interim committee led by Hazzan Zakari, who held the forte against all odds, putting together programmes for the association across the country.

“Zakari and his team made us proud, particularly in beating off the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic which affected tourism practitioners and through aggressive outreach programmes, inaugurated tourism rebound activities for stakeholders, thus engendering greater opportunities for ATPN members nationwide,” Malan noted.