Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

Ahead of the General Elections, the Police Service Commission, PSC, on Sunday cautioned Police Personnel to be deployed for election duties against misconducts and vowed to sanction any Personnel involved in any form of misconduct before, during or after the elections saying that it was determined to ensuring that Police Personnel on election duties must conduct themselves within the approved rules and regulations.

This was contained in a sentence made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, “dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or examplary behavior of Police Personnel on duty have been provided to assist Nigerians play a major role in enthroning civil participation in election policing.

It stated that the Commission has appointed National, Zonal and State Coordinators for the supervision of the Exercise while it has already approved the participation of over 360 of its Staff to monitor the conduct of Police Personnel on election duties nationwide.

According to the statement, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC rtd, will be leading the Commission’s strong delegation as the National Coordinator and assisted by the Honourable Commissioners representing the six geo-political zones as Zonal Coordinators while the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku will serve as the Deputy National Coordinator.

It added that the Commission’s Monitors would benchmark Police conduct during the elections with the approved standard operational guidelines for Police conduct.

According to it, the Commission’s Coordinators and their dedicated telephone lines are;

1. HON. JUSTICE CLARA BATA OGUNBIYI – NATIONAL COORDINATOR

2. HON. COMM. BAWA LAWAL – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE, 08037861342

3. HON. COMM. AUSTIN BRAIMOH – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH SOUTH ZONE 08037881566





4. HON COMM. ROMMY MOM ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 08036081967

5. Hon. ONYEMUCHE NNAMANI – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH EAST ZONE 08033598169

6. HON COMM. HAJIA NAJATU MOHAMMED – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE 08065505757

7. DR (MRS.) IFEOMA A. ANYANWUTAKU – DEPUTY NATIONAL COORDINATOR, 08038448277

8. OLUMIDE SODEINDE – Ag. ZONAL COORDINATOR/ SOUTH WEST/OGUN 08065265651

9. IKECHUKWU ANI – MEDIA COORDINATOR, 08033345362

*STATE CORDINATORS*

1. FERDINAND EKPE – ABIA, 08034741057

2. MOHAMMED BILIKISU – ADAMAWA, 08062466060

3. ANTHONY INIOBONG UKO – AKWA IBOM 08061309837

4. OKOLI ANULI ELFREDA – ANAMBRA, 08064696711

5. UMAR BASHAR KABIR – BAUCHI, 08033114047

6. ODEH EMMANUELLA DUNIYA – BAYELSA, 08033091558

7. IHYOM EUCHARIA NGOHILE – BENUE, 08063178426

7. SANUSI YUSUF MUHAMMAD – BORNO, 07034761176

9. OKOI-UYOUYO MATHIAS – CROSS RIVER, 08023677969

10. ODIDO GLORY ONWAGAH – DELTA 08033130078

11. MONDAY NWAIGWE – EBONYI, 07032028842

12. AKOKO JOEL ENINA – EDO, 08056148647

13. JENNIFER AGBO – EKITI, 08055480701

14. ONYISHI FESTUS – ENUGU, 08053399365

15. ABUBAKAR SADIQ MUHAMMED – FCT, ABUJA 08027821126

16. FAMAH DANIEL TYEM – GOMBE, 08033088506

17. MURUAKO CHIDUMA GEORGE – IMO, 08035909482

18. IDRIS BARAYA – JIGAWA, 08050793551

19. OKUNRINBOYE JUSTINA ADA – KADUNA, 08033145592

20. IBRAHIM MAIKUDI – KANO, 08166857559

21. AMINU ABUBAKAR MALUMFASHI – KATSINA, 08033148814

22. KWAMBO HAUWA AHMAD – KEBBI 08065775232

23. DADA BABATUNDE JOSEPH – KOGI, 08054970152

24. OLUMO MARIAM ADEJOKE – KWARA, 08181209688

24. EMAFIYE AJAYI-DANIELS – LAGOS, 08037004465

26. MAMBO SANI – NASARAWA, 08033866167

27. MUHAMMED AHMED GIMBA – NIGER, 07032890001

28. ADEOLA OMOOLORUN ALBERT – ONDO, 08084385726

29. AKUBO LADI – OSUN, 08035954253

30. SOLOMON JIBRIN – OYO, 08050517678

31. WUYEP PONFA AUDU – PLATEAU 08036707485

32. SAAGWE BRIGHTEN FRIDAY – RIVERS 08037879854

33. BAPPAI ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN – SOKOTO, 08056142699

34. ALIYU AHMAD – TARABA, 08099352527

35. UMAR AUDU MAI – YOBE, 08137403209

36. LABARAN AHMED – ZAMFARA, 08067184848

