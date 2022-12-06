Gender violence victims get intervention support in Bauchi

Bauchi State First Lady who is the Founder and Initiator of Almuhibbah Foundation, Hajiya (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed has said that 203 victims of Sexual Gender violence (SGV) have been supported with various forms of intervention from the committee on Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

The First Lady was speaking during an advocacy visit on her by a Coalition of Women Organizations under the aegis of Women Voice and Leadership (WVL) Team Nigeria in her office at the Government House, Bauchi.

The First Lady, expressed gratitude to the women for the visit, saying that International Human Rights Day is a day that commemorates the contribution of women and the elimination of all acts of violence against women and children in the world.

She also pointed out that Bauchi state cannot be an exception, saying that the present administration under her husband has been working tirelessly to ensure a safe and conducive atmosphere for all the citizens to live in harmony with one another.

“We are working closely with International partners like USAID, IHP, Pro-Health International and UNFBA in communities to raise awareness on these challenges,” she said.

The First Lady also noted that the committee has provided safe shelter for the victims of SGV as well as a safe centre for the survivors.

She said to help the matter, she has embarked on numerous empowerment interventions to assist the women who lacked any means of livelihood through the Almuhibbah Foundation.

She assured the visiting WVL Team that her husband, Governor Bala Mohammed is 100 per cent with them and other people that have faced one form of GBV or the other “by assuring that the law takes its cause and deals with it.

“We are open for collaboration with the WVL ActionAid Team in Bauchi state and all the thematic purpose for the well-being of women and girls, especially in the rural communities,” Aisha Bala assured.

She commended the WVL Team for the effort they are putting into communities for women and girls, praying Allah to bless them.

Earlier, leader of the coalition, Hajiya Aisha Kilishi commended Aisha Bala Mohammed for her efforts towards the fight against Gender-Based Violence in the state using her Foundation and other means available for the good of women and children, especially girls who are the most vulnerable people.

The Bauchi state coordinator of the WVL said that they were at the office of the First Lady as part of activities to mark the 2022 16 days of Activism against gender-based violence.

According to her, “Ma, we are here to show our appreciation in accordance with the 16 days of activism. We are 16 organizations here and we call ourselves the Women Voice and Leadership Team.”

The state Amiral of FOMWAN, Aisha Kilishi recalled that the team had paid a similar visit to the First Lady during the International Day of Women at the Government House expressing appreciation that they were warmly received.





While thanking the Wife of the Governor for always giving them attention despite her tight schedules, Aisha Kilishi described the Governor’s Wife as a “mother indeed, to all the women and children in Bauchi state.

She said that “We are here today to thank you and appreciate all your hard work and dedication towards addressing the plights of women in the state, especially those affected and infected with Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV).”

The WVL coordinator explained that the Women Voice and Leadership Team is an organization that is championing women empowerment Programmes and Political participation of women in Bauchi state.

According to her, the Organization seeks to protect and promote the rights of women in Bauchi state, adding that the Organization recognizes and appreciated the laudable achievements of the first lady in the state.

She also said that the achievements of the First Lady in that direction include, awareness creation on sexual and Gender-based violence, Preventive measures, economic empowerment for women as well as capacity development for women of the Bauchi state Action Committee on Sexual and Gender-based violence.

“We would like to affirm that the Programme has led to the empowerment of many women through the seed capital you gave to our sisters,” Aisha Kilishi stated.

According to her, many of the women beneficiaries have added to the little capital they possessed and have yielded better results, which WVL is proud of.

She said that the present administration in Bauchi has done a lot to address the menace of SGBV in the state, adding that the women are grateful to Allah for the privileges and guidance that enable them to be the first lady among women as a mother.

She informed the First Lady that the WVL is been supported by ActionAid Nigeria to work in the areas of GBV across 20 LGs of Bauchi state.

Aisha Kilishi thanked the First Lady for all that she has been doing for the people of Bauchi state, especially the women.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the Portrait of the First Lady by the WVL Team as a symbol of their commitment’ and recognition of her support to women in Bauchi state as well group photographs.

