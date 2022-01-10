Garlands for Aminu Tambuwal at 56

WHEN Aminu Waziri was born 56 years ago in a down town in the Southern part of Sokoto Caliphate, no comets were seen, neither was his future foretold by the Mullahs. It only brought joy to the modest family in Tambuwal town. His formative years quickly revealed that Aminu has a destiny to fulfill in the larger political space. The circumstances and place of his birth and the social status of his progenitors could not hold his growing into full stature hostage. Brought up in a strict Islamic home, it was in not long until what was wrapped in the womb of history was unfolded starting from when he was a toddler. At a very tender age, Aminu became the rallying point for his peers, because nothing was too precious for him to share among his friends and he would not allowed any of them to be bullied. The display of leadership qualities in his formative years and the pursuit of western education helped to broaden his scope and service to humanity, which helped him when he started to have contact with people of other ethnic groups, cultures and creeds.

Aminu Tambuwal, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State who is 56 years today, has remained the issue since he joined partisan politics. Born into a modest family with strong Islamic connections, Aminu was enrolled in Tambuwal primary school and, after Quranic lessons, he proceeded to the Government Teachers College in Dogon-Daji where he obtained the Teachers Grade II Certificate. He was employed as a trained teacher and traversed the length and breath of the state, moulding the younger ones for the future in Western education until he decided to enroll at the Usman Dan Fodio University to read Law. Young Aminu graduated with LL.B(Hons) and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos for the one-year mandatory studies and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992. Further incursion into the life history of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives is necessary. It was in his university days between 1987 and 1991 that he displayed his passion to make live worthy of living for others. His roommates in Hall C of the Usman Dan Fodio University nicknamed him ‘Aminu Tuwo’ as a result of his dexterity in preparing tuwo, for his mates. It was also confirmed that he always shared his monthly bursary of N1,000 with his friends who were ordinarily not entitled to it.

Upon returning to Sokoto from the Law school, Governor Tambuwal began his legal career as a private legal practitioner and in 1996, he was elected Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Bar Association, Sokoto branch. A year later, he rose to the position of the Branch Secretary and a member of the Constitution Review Committee of the NBA in 1997-1998. It was in recognition of his experience, mobility, penchant for success and outstanding performance that he was variously elected Assistant National Financial Secretary, 1st Assistant National Secretary and also served as Secretary, Human Rights Committee of the NBA from 1988 to 2002. The climax of his professional career as a lawyer was his appointment into the highest decision making body of the Nigerian Legal Profession- The Body of Benchers.

As a bridge-builder, Aminu’s forays into Nigeria’s politics has exposed his rare talents and high national vision, powered by a passion to break new leadership grounds and chart a fresh move and convincing path to national advancement. Over the time, his style of leadership and humility have greatly endeared him to millions of Nigerians. At the advent of the current democratic dispensation, Tambuwal joined the All Peoples Party (APP), and in reward for his various contributions to nurse the party, he was elected the State Organising Secretary. It is interesting to note that Tambuwal had a short stint in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) where he was elected Sokoto State Legal Adviser in 2002 . In recognition of his continued determination and zeal to render public service, he was appointed by Senator Abdallah Wali, the former Senate Leader as his personal Assistant on Legislative Matters. With the resolve by Kebbe / Tambuwal Federal constituency to elect people with unblemished record of meritorious service to positions of responsibility, and coming from a background of a good Teacher and Lawyer to render public service, he was elected into the House of Representatives in 2003.

With the dynamics of a developing democracy, he was elected Minority Leader by the Minority Caucus, and was re-elected in 2007 as a PDP member and became the Deputy Chief Whip. By the time he returned to the House for the third time in 2011, he had established himself as great party man with the ability to make fair and inclusive decisions there by wining the confidence of his colleagues who entrusted him to lead as the Speaker of the Seventh Republic. This accomplished leader in public service, public policy formulation and implementation is emotionally intelligent, mature and balanced. The Speaker’s seat afforded him to showcase his cognate experience in political issues and incidence resolution. He was given the mandate to govern his Sokoto State as an elected governor. His performances enabled him to outwit the array of impediments erected by opponents to win a second term in office. Governor Tambuwal was largely instrumental in resolving the recent leadership crisis which almost crippled his party, the PDP.

Happy birthday to the Mutawallen Sokoto, a foremost bridge builders and great party man with a national outlook. His ability to make difficult, fair, unambiguous and inclusive decisions have already created a legacy of service. Those expecting that a unique day like this will be a jamboree will be disappointed because Tambuwal, a deeply religious, hardworking, emotionally stable, intelligent, humble and humane Executive Governor of Sokoto State will be at his desk doing the work of service to God and humanity.

Ojo, a journalist, writes in from Abuja.

