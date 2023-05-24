The outgoing Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has presented the 2023 transition report to the state governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This was done in a meeting at the Kano Government House, Ganduje represented by the secretary to the state government Alhaji Usman Alhaji reiterated his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition on 29th May 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor-elect, Comrade Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, a copy made available on Wednesday to newsmen.

The statement said Ganduje urged the incoming administration to study the transition report and make feedback where necessary as he appreciated the members of the outgoing government transition committee for producing three volumes of the report that covers all sectors of the state.

However speaking on the occasion, the Kano State Governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, also represented by the Chairman, NNPP Gubernatorial Transition Committee Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, stated that his committee will report to the incoming governor and revert with any observations.

“At this time, we have just 105 hours to formal handover and takeover of government in Kano state, as such we are committed to a hitch-free transition in the interest of Kano and its people.”

Also, the statement said that details of the inauguration ceremony would be made available to the public after certain agreements are reached between the outgoing and incoming governments.