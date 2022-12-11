Ganduje Foundation provides medical treatment to 287,000 persons with eye issues

THE Ganduje Foundation has said that no fewer than 287,000 clients with various eye challenges across the 44 local government areas of Kano State were successfully treated and provided with the required medications and recommended eyeglasses.

This was just as the body reiterated its determination in the execution of development programmes in targeted communities within Kano State and beyond.

According to a statement on Sunday by Comrade Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dropped the hints at the Rotary District 9125, Zone 3 Foundation Lunch held in Kaduna State.

The governor added that it is specifically designed to empower, promote and improve the socio-economic well-being of the underprivileged and the vulnerable persons in the society.

Ganduje disclosed that since the establishment of the foundation in 1996, the foundation has consistently been rendering various forms of assistance to the needy in the areas of education, healthcare services, youth and women support programmes and provision of vocational skills among others.

Speaking on his behalf on the occasion, Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, hinted that since its inception, the foundation has also undertaken many humanitarian community projects that have a direct impact on the general well-being of the people.

Giving reference to the medicare support component, "the foundation provided free eye treatment to the under-privileged, especially the rural dwellers and beyond to more than 287,000 clients with various eye challenges across the 44 local government areas of Kano State were successfully treated and provided with required medications and recommended eyeglasses.





“Similarly another batch of 175,000 people with bilateral eye issues like cataracts and trachoma underwent free surgeries. They have since thrown away their sticks and can now see like many others.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the District Governor, Goddy Nnadi, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ganduje and the foundation by extension for coming up with a highly sensitive innovations and ideas that have impacted positively to the lives of the common man and aimed at rebranding the lifestyle of the teeming populace.