Ganduje Foundation provides medical treatment to 287,000 persons with eye issues

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Ganduje Foundation provides medical treatment to 287,000 persons with eye issues, Open defecation: Kano to facilitate building Kano govt inaugurates committee on teachers’ service elongation, Why I anointed Gawuna, Ganduje directs political appointees, Our Convention on course, Kano govt committed to eradicating drug abuse, Traditional institutions have role, Another girl killed in Kano, Ganduje mourns as 20, Ganduje advocates federal law prohibiting street begging, Kano set to sign judicial autonomy bill into law, Kano promotes 187 civil servants, retires 18, Why I kicked against, Kano to float new, Kano redeploys 11,000 civil servants to classrooms, Ganduje opposes legalisation of cannabis, Kano extends resumption date , hydro-power plant at Challawa Gorge Dam, Dissolution of Nigeria, Kano, Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to classrooms, More governors are coming to APC, We’ll improve cattle rearing system in, Kano cannot pay, most peaceful state in Nigeria, Governors worried over attacks, Pays over N100M for results, seeks Kano Assembly’s approval, Kano identifies 509 health facilities Kano govt approves N1.2bn, Ganduje proposes 3-layered, Kano extends ban to clubs, No-fly zone, Kano govt to recruitment 56 medical doctors
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

THE Ganduje Foundation has said that no fewer than 287,000 clients with various eye challenges across the 44 local government areas of Kano State were successfully treated and provided with the required medications and recommended eyeglasses.

This was just as the body reiterated its determination in the execution of development programmes in targeted communities within Kano State and beyond.

According to a statement on Sunday by Comrade Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dropped the hints at the Rotary District 9125, Zone 3 Foundation Lunch held in Kaduna State.

The governor added that it is specifically designed to empower, promote and improve the socio-economic well-being of the underprivileged and the vulnerable persons in the society.

Ganduje disclosed that since the establishment of the foundation in 1996, the foundation has consistently been rendering various forms of assistance to the needy in the areas of education, healthcare services, youth and women support programmes and provision of vocational skills among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Speaking on his behalf on the occasion, Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, hinted that since its inception, the foundation has also undertaken many humanitarian community projects that have a direct impact on the general well-being of the people.

Giving reference to the medicare support component, “the foundation provided free eye treatment to the under-privileged, especially the rural dwellers and beyond to more than 287,000 clients with various eye challenges across the 44 local government areas of Kano State were successfully treated and provided with required medications and recommended eyeglasses.


“Similarly another batch of 175,000 people with bilateral eye issues like cataracts and trachoma underwent free surgeries. They have since thrown away their sticks and can now see like many others.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the District Governor, Goddy Nnadi, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ganduje and the foundation by extension for coming up with a highly sensitive innovations and ideas that have impacted positively to the lives of the common man and aimed at rebranding the lifestyle of the teeming populace.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Social change activists use arts to create PVC collection awareness

Latest News

Management of Nigeria’s diversities best model for restructuring ― Prof Okonkwo

Latest News

Flood control: Environment, water ministries propose N50.3bn to preserve environment

Latest News

Reps member, Idahosa constructs 77 classrooms, empowers 617 in three years

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More