Wizkid apologises to Ghanaian fans for failing to show up at concert

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, has offered an apology to his Ghanaian fans for failing to show up at his much-anticipated concert in Accra, Ghana.

Nigerian Tribune had reported that the concert which was to be headlined by Wizkid himself was set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022.

Wizkid’s failure to appear at the venue generated negative reactions on social media, as many of his disappointed Ghanaian fans took to social media to lambast him over the development.

The Afrobeat sensation has however taken to his verified Twitter to apologise to all his fans who felt disappointed by his non-appearance.

According to him, it was never his intention to let down his Ghanaian fans, adding that the decision to shun the show was taken in the best interest of the fans.

He blamed production and safety concerns as the main reason he could not make it to the show.

The statement reads, “Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and foremost I wanna apologise to all my fans! Y’all know I would never do anything without a serious reasoning behind it.

“My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show. However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honouring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do and I had to.

“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve.”

The singer also said that a new date and details for the concert would be made public soon.

“My team and myself are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will be just us, me and you. Date and details soon. Love you,” Wizkid tweeted.











