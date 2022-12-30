G5 dares PDP, Ortom says no agreement with Tinubu

CONTRARY to speculations in the social media, the G5 governors of the Peoples Demo-

cratic Party (PDP) meeting in London, United Kingdom, have not reached any agree- ment to support the presi- dential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

The social media was awash with reports on Thursday that the former La- gos State governor met with the Nyesom Wike-led group in London, where the agree- ment was struck to back the candidate of the ruling party in the election.

Special Assistant to the President of New Media, Bashir Ahmad, also posted on his Twitter account a statement that suggested that the G5 made a good of- fer to Tinubu.

“The offer put forward by the five governors was fan- tastically positive. That will definitely help us to seal our imminent victory in 2023. Let’s do it together,” he posted.

However, any suggestion of an agreement has now been denied by the group, which maintained that there is no such thing, disclosing that they will not be afraid to tell Nigerians whatever they may be involved in.

Speaking on phone from London to the Nigerian Tri- bune, Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State dismissed the claim of an agreement to support Tinubu.

He said with their standing and experience, if they come to any decision, they will be the ones to inform Nigeri- ans.

Responding to enquiry about agreement to support Tinubu, Ortom declared: “It’s not true. There is noth- ing like that. As experienced as we are, if we are doing anything, we will let the public know.”

The governors are ex- pected to fly into Port Har- court, Rivers State, (today), where they are expected to have an engagement with the media.

The governors also dared the party to expel them should they decide to choose another party’s can-didate to support in 2023 other than Atiku.

When the Nigerian Tri- bune drew the attention of one of the governors to the the report on the party’s alleged plan to expel them, one of them responded: “Let them try.”

He, however, did not give details of what the group would do if indeed the party carries out such threat.

When contacted on the governor’s position, the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologun- agba, said it would not be drawn into speculation.

He maintained that the PDP runs on processes and will deal with any situation that arises by applying the provisions of its constitution.

Ologunagba asserted that every member of the PDP that subscribes to its con- stitution must abide by the provisions, saying: “The PDP is a party of constitution, of rule of law, of process and procedure and we don’t re- act to speculations. What you’re asking me now is a speculation, because you have even added a new di- mension that they said they will expel them.

“We are a party that be- lieves in constitutional process. When anything happens, we will react ap- propriately in line with our constitution as a party.”

Asked why the party had not taken any action against Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for campaigning for Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC while remaining in the PDP, he said the main opposition party was being cautious.

Ologunagba explained: “You just referenced Senator Nnamani. He is a member of this party, a senator of the Federal Republic elected un- der the platform of the PDP. He recognises the obligation imposed on him as a party leader.

“When and if he decides to go contrary to that provi- sion, the appropriate provi- sions of the constitution will apply as appropriate to any member, including Senator Nnamani, for any action that is inconsistent with the ex- pected behaviour and activ- ities of individual members of the party that is not con- sistent with the provisions of our constitution.”