Umu Obiligbo: Our new single is to appreciate God

Indigenous highlife duo, Umu Obiligbo has stated that their latest new song dubbed ‘Anwuli’ is a song to appreciate God for keeping them all through the year.

The popular Igbo highlife brothers Ebuka (Akunwafor Jnr) and Obiligbo Ifeanyi (Okpuozor) said in a recent chat.

“Our new single Anwuli is a song of appreciation to God on how he has been keeping us safe in all our endeavors and journey despite the situation of the world right now and it’s also a joyful and thanksgiving song to wrap up the year. It was produced by Pc lapez, mixed and mastered by Jay stunt” said Umu Obiligbo.

Speaking on what makes them stand out as a highlife artist, Okpuozor said “We have our original sound, we don’t try to copy anybody so once you hear Umu Obiligbo music you’ll know that this is us. We try to create something different from the regular sound around that’s why our fans never get tired of our music. The vibe is constant.”

The duo who just returned from Turkey and share their experience from the recent trip by saying, “Music is a universal language, it can penetrate anywhere regardless of the culture of the country so the experience was really good because we got to experience that music is not all about language and with a good sound your song can penetrate anywhere. No language barrier”

Umu Obiligbo who released two singles in 2022 hinted that their fans should expect a full body of work in 2023.

“In 2023 there will be an album. We are already working on it. Our fans should expect something.”

