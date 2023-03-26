Idahosa Moses – Benin City

A 33-year-old graduate of Mythological Engineering Department, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo, who was allegedly shot dead by suspected political thugs during the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Edo, has been buried in Benin City amidst tears and sorrows.

The deceased, simply identified as Festus Idahosa, was reportedly shot dead alongside three others when some unknown gunmen attacked a polling unit at Ogheghe, a suburban community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, where he went to vote.

Speaking shortly to journalists after laying the deceased to rest, his Uncle Kenneth Aigbe, said Idahosa left his residence at Nomayo, Upper Sakpoba area to Ogheghe at ward 5, unit 9 where his voting center was located.

Aigbe said he was shocked when he received a call that his nephew, Idahosa, was shot dead, lamenting that the Mythological Engineering graduate was an entrepreneur and has concluded plans to study in the UK for his master’s degree programme.

According to him, “I was called at about 8:pm that he was shot dead where he went to exercise his franchise.

“He left home to cast his vote at Ogheghe Ward 5, Unit 9 and since that day, I have not been myself as it has been a very terrible experience”.

While further lamenting Festus’ death, the uncle, however, appealed to the Federal and Edo State Governments, as well as security agents to arrest and bring the Killers to book.

A friend of the deceased, David Jaja, and his elder sister, Eunice Imatitikua, described Festus’ death as sad and hard to believe.

They commended the deceased for his patriotic tendency, especially after leaving his abode in Port-Harcourt to Benin to cast his vote.

It would be recalled that Festus Idahosa, left his base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to vote in his hometown in Benin City.

A stray bullet was said to have hit Idahosa who hailed from Egbokor Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State and a mother of two, Elizabeth Owie, as they reportedly died on the spot, while one other victim was said to have died on the way to the hospital.





Another man who was shot in the head is still battling for survival at an undisclosed hospital in Benin City, Edo State capital.

During the conduct of Edo State House of Assembly elections In Eresonyen Primary School at Uhuogua Community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, some Unknown Gunmen also invaded the voting center and carted away election materials.

The gunmen suspected to be political thugs invaded on Saturday with a no numbered black Audi Car between 10 and 11:am when voting had commenced and carted away some of the thumb-printed booklets

Voters who saw the danger made attempts to scamper for their safety when they were stampeded, resulting in varying degrees of injuries sustained.

One of the caregivers of the IDPs, Pastor Evelyn Omigie who gave accounts of the incident, said the Eresonyen Primary School is part of Iguoshodin wards, where voters from the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and other inhabitants of Uhuogua community cast their votes.

According to Pastor Omigie, the gunmen numbering about four, shot sporadically into the air apparently to scare unsuspected voters, in order to disrupt the conduct of the March 18 state house assembly election in Uhuogua Community.

