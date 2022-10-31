FUT Minna gets cyber security complex

Authorities of the Federal University of Technology( FUT) Minna, have said it has taken over the newly constructed cyber security complex of the Institution from the contractor in a bid to give the department the deserved attention.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Bala Abdullahi who officially took over the complex from the contractor explained that the project conceptualised 11 years ago was one of the projects he had promised to complete under his tenure.

He lauded the vision of his predecessor, Prof. Musbau Adewumi Akanji for conceptualising it and all those who worked tirelessly to see to the success.

Prof. Bala noted that the initial contract did not make provision for air-conditioning, transformer and other electrical accessories but the contractor provided them without asking for variation.

Meanwhile, the project manager, Mr Ganiyu Malik, said the contract for the project was awarded 11 years ago with 52 weeks duration for completion but was delayed due to paucity of funds.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…

Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification

Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…

America’s Evacuation Of Abuja

Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…

2023: A Look At Atiku’s Economic Agenda

Nigerian economy is prostrate. Revenue is low, debt is high, cost of debt servicing is soaring, unemployment rate is mindboggling, poverty rate is alarming, inflation is high, foreign exchange rate management is problematic…