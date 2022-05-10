Fuel scarcity resurfaces in northern states

AFTER few weeks of respite, fuel scarcity has re-surfaced in some parts of the country, especially in Abuja and some neighbouring states.

The Nigerian Tribune investigations gathered that the scarcity is being experienced in Kano and Niger states, just as the petroleum products are also reportedly sold above normal price of N165 per litre in Kebbi State and other areas in the North.

However, states such as Kwara have not experienced scarcity of petroleum products. In Kano, reports had it that long queues of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles at petrol filling stations have resurfaced.

It was gathered that only few petrol stations along Murtala Muhammad way had fuel to sell, while others had their gates under lock and key. Investigations also revealed that youths had engaged in black market sale of petrol due to the scarcity, as they reportedly displayed fuel in various sizes of jerry cans at strategic locations of the state.

The youths sold at prices ranging from N1,000 and N1,200 for four-litre keg of petrol. As at the time of filling this report, it was said that commercial vehicles had not increased transport fares.

In Niger State, personnel of the Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who doubles as a manager at Pogo, Minna, Niger State Depot of the NNPC, Mr Raji Sulaiman, attributed the scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) around Minna and its environs to Workers’ Day and Eid-el-Fitr holidays.





Sulaiman stated this on Monday in a brief interview with Nigerian Tribune in Minna, The depot manager said that petroleum tankers were unable to lift petroleum products from the NNPC depots across the country, including Lagos and Ogun states.

It was also gathered from Kebbi State that there was no scarcity of fuel in areas around the state.

However, it was gathered that the filling stations were selling at N200 per litre in Birnin-Kebbi metropolis, while it is sold for N300 at other adjoining towns and villages. Fuel situation in Ilorin, Kwara State, and environs has become normal after the recent fuel scarcity in most parts of the country. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that most petroleum filling stations had been selling at the normal price of N165 per litre since the scarcity situation ended.