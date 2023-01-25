Fuel scarcity: Fish out oil marketers, economic saboteurs – Reps tell security agencies

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on relevant Security Agencies to fish out those oil marketers and other economic saboteurs that may be responsible for the fuel scarcity across the country.

The lawmakers during the debate on the motion under ‘Matters of urgent public importance’ sponsored by Hon. Leke Abejide, underscored the need for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, as a sole importer to urgently ease off these queues in filling stations.

In his lead debate, Hon. Abejide who observed that the National Assembly has approved the money for the subsidy on petroleum products so as to mitigate against unforeseen circumstances in the areas of shortages of the product” expressed concern over the impacts of fuel scarcity on the socio-economic activities and well-being of Nigerians across the country.

“The House recall that over three months there has been persistent scarcity of PMS in many parts of the country and the situation appears to be getting worse.

“The House is aware that there are uneven pump prices being dispensed by the Filling Stations across the country which fields speculations that government may have begun to remove subsidy on petrol.

“The House is also aware that there is the allegation of drop in petrol supply to marketers by private depots which is creating a dangerous mindset in the country.

“The House is concerned that the current fuel crisis across the country may worsen in the days ahead with the introduction of an N16.00 per litre charge.

“The House is also concerned that another contributing factor to the scarcity of the product may be unconnected with the increased cost of hiring daughter vessels in the hike in litre charges which hitherto were paid in Naira but now being charged in US Dollars.

“The House is further concerned that the scarcity is associated with saboteurs among some of the key stakeholders who deliberately manipulated the system.

“The House is worried that due to the scarcity Nigerians are exposed to all sorts of hardships which has resulted in a hike in transportation fares and high cost of some major food items.





“The House is also worried that as a result of petrol scarcity Nigerians are not finding it easy in their day-to-day livelihood activities,” Hon. Abejide noted.

To this end, the House mandated the relevant House Committees to investigate the matter within 48 hours and report to the House.

The House also resolved to invite the relevant regulatory authority to appear before the House leadership, on Thursday 26th January, 2023 by 2pm.