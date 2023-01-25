APC governorship aspirant rejects fresh primary proceed to Supreme Court

“The winner of the Monday appeal court judgment, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Benue State, Terhemba Shija has proceeded to Supreme Court.”

The winner of the Monday appeal court judgment, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Benue State, Terhemba Shija has proceeded to Supreme Court.

The three appellate courts had on Monday given judgment on the case brought by Professor Shija against the Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia where it (the court) ordered fresh primary in 11 of the 23 local government areas of the state within 14 days.

But the governorship aspirant in a statement issued by the director general of his campaign, James Mbachiantim said after due consultations with stakeholders and his lawyers, he had decided to appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on Monday, 23rd January 2023.

Shija said that the judgement threw up certain legal issues that can only be resolved by the highest court in the land.

He said, “For instance, since the court accepted our submission and held that there was no All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election in Benue State for the 2023 polls at the first instance, how could there have been any basis or legitimacy for a rerun?

“The resolution of the foregoing and several other issues has compelled us to approach the Supreme Court.

“We appeal to APC members and the entire Benue electorate for calm and understanding that the judicial process is part and parcel of democracy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Have Served Nigeria, Nigerians Creditably, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that to the best of his ability, he has served Nigeria and Nigerians. He also declared that he had not disappointed anyone when spoke during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu…





28.9m Nigerians, Other Africans Depend On Emergency Food Assistance For Survival —World Bank

THE World Bank has decried that 28.9 million people living in Nigeria and other West and Central African countries depend on emergency food assistance for survival…

PDP Seeks Court Order To Declare Tinubu Ineligible To Contest

APC governorship aspirant rejects fresh primary proceed to Supreme Court