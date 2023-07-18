Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration amidst the anger trailing the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol.

The Ekiti State governor made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists, shortly after a session with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, whom he paid a courtesy call.

Governor Oyebanji claimed that the increase in the pump price of petrol was necessary as he noted that the challenges in the downstream sector of the oil industry have no short-term solution.

He said: “Nigerians should be patient with President Bola Tinubu, you cannot eat an omelet without breaking an egg, there is no microwave solution to our problem, you must confront these challenges head-on.

“You must thank the president for having the courage to take the bull by the horn. If we are going to get out of this wood, we must make very hard decisions.

“I just plead with Nigerians to be patient, very soon, they will know that the President meant well.”

On the emergence of the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, as Senate Leader, the Ekiti State Governor thanked the leadership of the Senate as he described the choice of the Ekiti lawmaker as the best for the 10th Senate.

“He is the best choice anybody can make. Bamidele is a worthy representative from Ekiti State, we are proud of him, he is my brother, he is my collaborator, and he has the capacity and the ability to assist the leadership of the Senate to ensure a smooth implementation of the President’s agenda at the senate.

“In Ekiti State, he has contributed immensely to political developments in the State. You can see us together today, we just met with all the members of the National Assembly from Ekiti, both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, on the need to align our priorities in the interest of our people.”