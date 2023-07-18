The Kwara State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Rasaq Lawal, has resigned from his office.

Alhaji Lawal announced his resignation in a letter he addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed on Tuesday.

In another letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Badari ward of Ilorin West local government area of the state; where he hails from, Lawal also announced his resignation from the party.

In the two separate letters, Lawal said his decision to resign as the party’s secretary and withdraw his membership of the party was for personal reasons.

Lawal’s resignation letter addressed to the PDP’s chairman in the state reads:

“This is to inform you of my decision to resign from my position as the state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“As the adage says, “everything that has a beginning must have an end. Therefore my decision to resign from my position is for personal reasons.

“As a Muslim, I strongly believe that Almighty Allah has appointed times for all human endeavours- when to start and when to end (destiny- one of Articles of faith in Islam). So as the Almighty Allah has destined it, it’s time for me to move on. Thanks for your understanding”.

Lawal’s resignation of membership of the party which he addressed to the PDP chairman in Badari ward reads:

“This is to tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Badari ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The reason for my decision on this matter is personal. Thanks for your understanding”.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE