Collins Nnabuife

Accord, one of the political parties in Nigeria has called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to step in to address the fuel scarcity and Naira notes scarcity which has lingered in the country.

The National Chairman of Accord, Mohammed Nalado while addressing journalists during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting said the party is not against the CBN monetary policy, but efforts should be made to ensure that the new Naira notes spread across the country.

He expressed concern that if not addressed the fuel and Naira notes scarcity will hurt the conduct of the 2023 general election

“As party administrators, we are so much concerned with what is happening in this country today regards to this monitory issue. We are not saying the policy is bad, but we are not happy with the hardship it has caused to Nigerian citizens.

“We believe if it is not addressed properly, it is going to affect so many things including the conduct of the election.

“So, this matter needs to be looked into and we are calling on the federal government and the CBN to step in to make money available for people to withdraw the money from banks.

“I am calling on the federal government and the CBN to step in and make this money available to people to reduce the hardship”, he stated.

He said any policy being introduced to better the lives of the citizens should not turn around and put the citizens in a difficult situation.

“No matter the good policy we want to introduce in this country, I am sure we are doing it for the benefit of Nigerians. so any policy that will put Nigerians in difficulty, I think that policy should not be good enough, if it is allowed like this many Nigerians will fall into a problem.

“The problem is not only on money, but it is also on petroleum, even if you get it, you don’t have money.

“On Election Day, definitely there will be a need for the movement of material from CBN to various election points, if there is no fuel, I doubt if that one will be possible.

“Government should make sure that fuel is available everywhere and make sure that money is available for everyone”, he noted.

Nalado however, expressed satisfaction with the preparation level of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the political parties had a stakeholders’ meeting with INEC, and part of the things they discussed was the issue of conducting the election INEC confirmed to them the level of their preparedness but they too were in doubt about the availability of fuel and cash.