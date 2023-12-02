The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding MoUs with two companies on Saturday to deliver 20,00 housing units in the state.

The MoU is for the development of the RIV/TAF City Housing Project on 1000 hectares of land for 20,000 housing units and the Central Spare Parts Market.

A press statement by the Senior Special Assistant SSA to Governor Fubara has it that the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), signed for the state government. In contrast, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mustapha Njie, signed for TAF Africa Global for the development of the 20,000 housing units.

For developing a central spare parts market, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, signed for the state government, while the Chief Executive Officer, Okoh Jeff, and Engr. Charles signed for GOSH Project Limited.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Fubara charged the two investors to speed up the process for the development of the projects, adding that the problem of housing for low-income earners in the state, which has been a huge concern, is now being addressed with the provision of 20,000 affordable houses.

He said that even if people already knew the mantra of his administration, which is consolidation and continuity, they also needed to understand that it included expanding on the existing structure of the current city status.

Governor Fubara said, ‘We told our people that we were not limited to the vision we inherited but included expansion; we meant it with all seriousness, and you can see with what we have done today. The city will gradually start expanding and is not limited to our present structure.

“I am happy to say that one of our greatest problems is housing for low-income earners. Our vision as of today is to provide for those levels of people. What we have done is to give our people hope.”

Speaking about the spare parts market, the governor stated that during the electioneering campaigns, when the support of Ikoku traders was solicited, he promised to develop a modern market for them to show that his administration is very caring.

“It is important because by the time the spare parts market starts up, we will have a central place where businesses that have to do with vehicles, repairs, sales, and other associated activities will be established for the traders. It won’t be just a market; it will also bring about a level of development within that axis, he said.

He charged the investors to ensure the immediate commencement of the projects, directing them to ensure that the ground-breaking holds in a week to show the seriousness attached to the two projects.

Speaking for TAF Africa Global, Mr Mustapha Njie said a subsidiary of his company called Pricewise Home Nigeria Limited will develop 20,000 housing units in phases on the 1000 hectares of land and thanked the governor for the confidence he reposed in them to do the project.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Gosh, Mr Okoh Jeff, assured that they will give the best dedication to delivering a central spare part market that will accommodate all traders in that business in one place.

