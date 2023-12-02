Gov Alex Otti of Abia has said that some workers, who would be released by the ongoing verification of the civil servants, would be redeployed to teach in the state-owned schools.

Otti disclosed this on Friday night during his monthly media chat at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said that the affected people would be redeployed to schools after they had gone through a crash teaching programme.

He expressed shock over the large number of civil servants in the state workforce, saying that some of them could be released for other things where they would be relevant.

According to him, somehow we have been under-reporting the number of workers the state has.

He said, “We do not think it is a wise thing to look for teachers when we have an over bloated civil service; the number is humongous.

“We can’t sack them. They are civil servants, and we don’t even want to sack them.

“We want people to get jobs, and those that have the capacity to teach, we can send them to schools because we need teachers.”

Otti also expressed worry over the large number of civil servants attached to the Government House, saying, “And I can’t find what they are actually doing.”

He complained that the number was still high even after the Chief of Staff had redeployed some 235 of them based on his directive.

The governor, who spoke on a wide range of issues concerning his ongoing efforts to develop the state, denied asking the body not to sing or recite the Abia Anthem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otti was alleged to have stopped the anthem, which was created by the administration of former Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The anthem also became very popular among the residents, especially during government functions and in schools across the state.

But reacting to a question about the stoppage of the anthem, Otti jocularly said, “Nobody handed over the Abia Anthem to me.

“So, we didn’t throw away any song or ask anybody not to sing any song.”

Otti also said that his administration had initiated a lot of people-oriented programmes since he assumed office about six months ago.

He said that he had already inaugurated some road projects, pointing out that eight were at different stages of construction.

He hoped that five more roads would be inaugurated before the end of the year.

The governor said that the government was still engaging with stakeholders and would soon make a pronouncement “concerning the welfare and a new minimum wage for civil servants.”

He also spoke about the newly inaugurated Transition Committees for the Local Governments, promising that under the present dispensation, the local governments “will be centres of development rather than for the sharing of money.”

He said that unlike in the past, the councils would receive more money and could also generate their own revenue to embark on projects to transform their areas.

He explained the rationale behind his choice of billionaires as mayors in the 17 LGAs, saying, “We chose them because they are people who are not looking for what to eat.”

He said that the state Joint Allocation Committee (JAC), as a creation of the Constitution, could not be legislated away.

“JAC will still exist, and the local governments will get more money.

“They can also generate more money to develop their areas,” the governor said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GAMA: Peter Obi bags Politician of the Year award

The event, themed “A Channel of Hope Where There is Despair,” celebrated individuals making positive impacts on…

Catholic Priest remanded for raping, impregnating teenage girl in Anambra

An Awka Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court of Anambra State, has remanded a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Nwaigwe Stephen to…

Discontent spreads over succession plots at Supreme Court

As Nigerians wait on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make final pick for the Supreme Court bench, fresh claims have emerged to explain the lopsidedness in…

I was forced to pay N1m, buy iPhone 14 Promax for marrying Sheila a virgin — Israel DMW

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, who is popularly known as Israel DMW, claimed that his estranged wife’s parents “forced” him to…

HID asked monarch, other visitors to leave few minutes before death — Awolowo Dosumu

At the church service held at the in-house chapel of the Awolowo family house, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, Dr Awolowo Dosumu recalled how…

Bangbet Risk-free Starting: Nigeria’s Most Generous Betting Site Reveals

The world of online betting has been transformed by innovative platforms like Bangbet. With its user-centric design, the Bangbet app promises…